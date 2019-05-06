Britain's Prince Harry addresses the media after his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, gave birth to their firstborn son, in London. Picture: Reuters



Now that Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has given birth, the world is awaiting a name. Because, what is a little prince without a name?

The duke and duchess haven't revealed much details of the birth, except to say more details will be shared in the coming days. But still, we can't help but take a guess as to what they'll name their first-born.





According to the Daily Mail , royal fans were convinced the baby was a girl with a flurry of bets placed on the name Ivy. All bets are off now, considering that she's given birth to a boy.





Other suggestions included Edward or Authur - both quintessentially British names. Other favourites include Oliver and Liam. But the royal couple could decide to take the non-traditional route and opt for something more modern.





Prince Harry spoke to the press just after the #royalbaby's birth: "It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined." https://t.co/bMe4g0v3EK pic.twitter.com/oiEFASpR3j — CNN (@CNN) May 6, 2019





Moments after the birth, an elated Harry addressed the press with the good news, while the BT tower in London showed their support for the royal couple with a giant sign reading "It's a baby boy."



