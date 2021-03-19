Oh snap! Husband sends uncropped photo of son's birth to entire family, leaving his wife mortified

In the age of Instagram and TikTok, being camera ready can be the difference between likes and going viral for the wrong reasons.

No thanks to the likes of celebrities like the Kardashians, having a glam squad on standby seconds after popping out a baby is as normal as having milk with your coffee.

For a mom of three who goes by the username Wendy Freed on TikTok, the birth of her most recent child didn’t exactly go as planned. She recalled the mortifying moment her husband shared a picture to a group chat after their son was born.

“Remembering when my husband sent pics to his whole family on a group text just after our son was born without cropping them,” she wrote.

Unbeknown to him, the uncropped picture showed her hospital gown still pulled up around her waist, with the rest of her naked body on display.