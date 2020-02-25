The new Orlando Pirates range for the BuccaNunus. Picture: Twitter

Africa's well known football club, Orlando Pirates now caters to its younger fans.



The Soweto-based club took to it's social media pages to announce the range for the BuccaJujus, BuccaLulus and the BuccaNunus.





Part of this range are T-shirts with the Pirates logo, the arms crossed sign which symbolises the bones as well as body vests (also with the logo) for the little ones.