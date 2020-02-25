Orlando Pirates drops new range for the BuccaNunus
☠ Introducing our new, exclusive & official licensed @orlandopirates x @jet_fashion Bucs Family clothing range😍👨👩👧👦 For all our #BuccaJuJus, #BuccaLuLus & #BuccaNuNus 🤗— Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) February 24, 2020
💲 Price | R59.99 - R99.99
🏟 NOW in-store at Orlando Stadium & @jet_fashion nationwide🇿🇦
⚫⚪🔴⭐#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/7v2hiJzHcL
The team's supporters are happy that their little ones will finally get to match with them.
#Buccaneers 💀— Joseph Bertrand (@JoBertrand19) February 24, 2020
You were asking for it, we heard you🙌
New Official @orlandopirates merchandise at very affordable prices😎😍
▶Men
▶Ladies
▶Boys and girls
▶Babies
On sale at Pirates Shop and all Jet stores nationwide
Get ready for the #SowetoDerby#oncealways pic.twitter.com/TWkm6ty0wa
These are the only rompas my bundle of joy will wear next year😍🤣.— Sanelisiwe Sibusisiwe Sithole👑💎 (@SanelisiweJobe) February 24, 2020
The ladies' T on frame 4😍 https://t.co/4iToeEHqKa
Too cool. Getting these for the family for this coming derby as we marinate that 'other' team.— Vulture. (@thepatientbirdy) February 24, 2020
My baby mama is gonna hate me but I'm buying our newly born son this romper 😂😂😂😂— Makatsela (@katsela_ndosi) February 24, 2020The Orlando Pirates range is available at Jet Stores and Orlando Stadium.