Paris Hilton blasts online trolls for mocking size of her baby’s head

Paris Hilton has hit back at trolls who have been mocking the size of her baby son’s head. The hotel heiress, 42, who had her nine-month-old boy Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum with her entrepreneur husband Carter Reum, also 42, via surrogate in January, has been left stunned by the abuse her boy has received since she posted an image on Instagram of her holding him on his first trip to New York City on Thursday.

After a TikToker created a video defending Hilton and her son, the ‘Simple Life’ reality TV star commented on the clip: “(Eye roll and crying face emojis) there are some sick people in this world. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

“(Sad face emoji) My angel is perfectly healthy. “And yes, of course he has been to a doctor, he just has a large brain.” Trolls had mocked the boy by joking he has “a lot on his mind” – with one saying he looked “abnormal’ and another asking if he was suffering from encephalitis, a rare syndrome that causes the brain to swell.

Paris told People about achieving her goal of becoming a mom after Phoenix’s arrival: “It’s always been my dream to be a mother, and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other. “We are so excited to start our family together, and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.” She shared the first photos of her and Reum’s son one month after his birth, but has kept snaps of him to a minimum.

When he reached six months old she posted: “This Barbie is a Mom (hearts and baby face emojis).

“My baby boy Phoenix is 6 months old today (kissed face emoji.) “He is my world and makes my life feel so complete. “Can’t wait for all the magical memories we will create together! (Star emoji.)