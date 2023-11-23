Paris Hilton was willing to lie about her baby's birth to 'protect herself'

Paris Hilton was so determined to keep the arrival of her baby son Phoenix a secret that she was going to fib and say the newborn tot was her nephew. The 42-year-old socialite waited until January to reveal to the world that she and her husband Carter Reum, also 42, had their first child via surrogate and he had to keep the news from his family and loved ones.

In a preview clip of the new series of 'This is Paris', she said: "If people found out, there would be paparazzi all over Cedar's. I'm hoping and praying that no one at the hospital tell anyone." She said: "If anyone recognises me, let's pretend that it's our nephew." Hilton then revealed: "No one in this house knows. None of the people who work at my media company know. My friends don't know. My own family doesn't know."

It was really hard for Reum to keep it from his family, but he was prepared to keep schtum for his wife's own peace of mind. He said in a confessional: "I don't think it ever hit me we weren't gonna tell anyone. That was really Paris. "My initial inclination was to tell my family and get everyone excited. Her’s was to kind of hold the secret, but she's had to go through life having to protect herself, so I was gonna do everything I could to be a good teammate."

Hilton recently hit out after her baby boy was trolled. The new mother said it "hurts her heart" that people would mock the size of her nine-month-old boy's head. Hilton said she would feel like she would be painted as a bad mother if she didn't share pictures of her baby.

In an emotional post on X - formerly known as Twitter - she wrote: "Living life in the spotlight, comments are inevitable, but targeting my child, or anyone else's for that matter, is unacceptable.