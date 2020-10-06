Photo shoot of baby saved via emergency C-section after mom dies goes viral

"She’s such a blessing and makes me forget all of the pain that I go through – the suffering and sadness," said James Alvarez as he holds his daughter, Adalyn Rose.

In August this year Alvarez and his wife Yesenia Aguilar were taking a walk in Anaheim, California, when tragedy struck.

A woman driving under the influence of drugs hit the couple. Yesenia was eight months pregnant at the time. She died instantly.

“It just happened so fast,” Aguilar told Fox11.

“Hearing the screeching car lose control and then seeing the car go in our direction on the sidewalk. We closed our eyes and were ready for the impact. We were just bracing for the impact and mine never came. We turned around and I saw everything, I saw my wife. I know she was thinking of our daughter. I know she was just, ‘our daughter, daughter’.”