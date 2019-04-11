Sitting pretty in pink, reality TV star Khloe Kardashian first shared some tips on how she styled baby True's nursery on her app. Picture: YouTube.com

When celebs release pictures of their little bundles of joy, our eyes are always pointed to the background. Where was the picture taken? Was it in the nursery? What is the colour scheme? So insatiable is our appetite to see how the other half lives that we’re always chomping at the bit for little slithers of information. But you do get the occasional influencer who gives their followers exactly what they want. When little True Thompson was born, Khloe Kardashian shared pictures of the tot’s nursery, and hours later the makers of True’s $4500 (about R63 000) designer crib were inundated with inquiries.

If you’re planning on updating your little one’s room or just want some inspiration, look no further than the rooms of celebrity babies.

True Thompson

Sitting pretty in pink, reality TV star Khloe Kardashian first shared some tips on how she styled baby True's nursery on her app. The new mom shared a photo of her little tot's room with everything in a different shade of pink. In the post, Kardashian said the look she was going for with True's nursery was "feminine but still cool." According to www.refinery29.com, she included a few luxury items, including the Lucite Vetro Crib - it's the same one her sister Kim used with her three children.

Stormi Webster’s playroom

During an exclusive interview with People, Kylie Jenner’s interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard revealed the one-year-old’s playroom features cotton-candy-like colour-changing clouds that drift across the ceiling, made up of microfiber. “There are giant clouds that float all across the ceiling and they all change colour. It looks like cotton candy floating across the ceiling,” he told the US magazine. “They change colour and dim and brighten and they’re the most magical thing. They’re amazing.”

Elsa Joubert’s nursery

This is baby No3. for Minki van der Westhuizen and Ernst Joubert. Elsa’s pink and grey nursery is lovingly decorated with floral-inspired wall art, rose gold accessories, and according to All4Women, she even has her own reading corner.

Kairo Forbes’ nursery

Now age 3, little Kairo Forbes is hip-hop royalty. When she was born in 2015, mom DJ Zinhle treated her fans to pictures of her little girl’s nursery on her blog. Opting for neutral, muted tones, Zinhle added personal touches like a giraffe stuffed toy and Kairo’s name on the wall above the crib. These days, she’s outgrown her baby room and graduated to a more mature room, including her own closet space.

Harper Beckham’s bedroom

When Victoria Beckham shared a picture of seven-year-old Harper’s bedroom to her Instagram stories, most of us were more than envious. With a muted white and pink colour palette, it’s a far cry from most kiddie bedrooms. Featuring a seating area and dusty pink sofa and armchair, the stylish bedroom has Victoria’s trademark fashion influence all over it.

Josey Hollis Dorsey’s nursery

Us actress Naya Rivera chose charcoal-and-white wallpaper and striped Roman shades for her baby boy Josey. Juxtaposed with graphic patterns and a neutral palette, the whimsical touches kept things playful. And to add pops of colour, Rivera introduced a copper wire bird cage-inspired lighting fixture to the muted colour scheme.



