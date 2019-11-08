London - Giving newborn babies to their mothers for a "skin-on-skin" cuddle straight after a C-section puts both of them at risk, doctors have warned.
It is common practice to allow mothers to cradle their babies while still in the operating theatre to allow bonding.
But doctors from Spain and the Netherlands have reported two cases in which the baby interfered with the electrode monitors on the mother’s chest.
In one case it sparked fears the mother was having heart problems, and in the second the baby actually sucked at the electrode, putting the infant at risk.
The incidents, reported in the European Journal of Anaesthesiology, prompted calls for a change in practice.