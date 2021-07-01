Prince Harry: Having two kids is definitely a juggle

Prince Harry has confessed that having two children is a bit of a challenge but his newborn daughter Lilibet Diana is "very chilled". Prince Harry attended the 2021 WellChild Awards at Kew Gardens in London on Wednesday, where he was quizzed by pop star Ed Sheeran - who has a baby daughter Lyra, 10 months, with wife Cherry Seaborn - on life with son Archie, two, and three-week-old Lili.

The 30-year-old singer said: “Congratulations, a girl right? We just had a little girl 10 months ago now. You’re still in the trenches now! How do you manage with two?” To which Harry confessed: "Two is definitely a juggle." The 36-year-old prince - who became a father for the second time last month - said his eldest child is "running around like crazy", but his baby daughter has been a dream so far.

He added: “We’ve been lucky so far, she’s very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy.” Harry and the former “Suits” actress - who was known as Meghan Markle before marrying Queen Elizabeth's grandson in May 2018 - announced the safe arrival of their little girl and revealed the baby is also named after the British monarch, whose pet name is Lilibet, and his late mother, Princess Diana.

In a statement, they said: "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales." And it was recently claimed that Diana would have been "thrilled" with the choice of name. Stewart Pearce, the late royal's former voice coach, believes the princess - who died in a car crash in 1997 - would have been overjoyed that her grandchild's middle name is a tribute to her.