Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and her son, Prince Louis, at RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London. Picture: Reuters

After celebrating his first birthday earlier last month, Prince Louis is set to make his debut at this weekend's Trooping the Colour parade. According to reports, the youngest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, will attend the parade which is a longstanding royal tradition to celebrate the Queen's birthday.

It's an unparalleled photo op as the parade calls for members of the British royal family to appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace - from the oldest to the youngest.

And, according to www.townandcountrymag.com, Princess Charlotte also made her first public appearance at the annual parade, as did Prince George.

Louis is no stranger when it comes to posing for the camera. For his first birthday, Kate released a series of pictures she captured of him. In May, he was also pictured at the Chelsea Flower Show, running around an exhibit his mother helped develop for charity.