Princess Beatrice gives birth to a baby girl

Princess Beatrice has given birth to her daughter, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. According to the British Royal Family Twitter account, Beatrice gave birth on Saturday evening, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, on Saturday September 2021, at 11.42pm, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London,” an official statement said. Although no name has been shared as of yet, the baby weighs six pounds and 2 ounces (about 2.7kg).

Read the announcement in full - https://t.co/ImbfRLEdAe pic.twitter.com/olwDMv3Zmo — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 20, 2021 "The new baby's grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care," the statement concluded. Princess Beatrice announced her pregnancy in March this year.

The baby, the first for Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, and her property developer husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The princess, the ninth-in-line to the throne, and her husband, wed at Windsor Castle in July last year, in a scaled-down private ceremony that took place without the usual pomp and fanfare, that royal weddings usually attract, because of Covid-19 restrictions. The couple tied the knot in a surprise secret wedding, on the grounds of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's home of Royal Lodge, in September 2020.

The 33-year-old royal was diagnosed with dyslexia at the age of seven and has been patron of the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity since 2013, according to Bang Showbiz. Speaking to HELLO! guest-editor Giovanna Fletcher, for the publication's Back to School digital issue, she said: “Honestly, what inspired me to talk about dyslexia the way that I have, is because I really want to change the narrative around the diagnosis. “Even referring to it as a diagnosis, I feel, does a disservice to the brilliance of some of the most fantastic minds that we have. And I think just shifting the narrative a little bit towards something that is positive, that is impactful, I think can really help everyone”.