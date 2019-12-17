London - Colic - unexplained crying in small babies, possibly caused by digestive difficulties - affects as many as one in five infants in their first three months.
It is the source of much anxiety for parents, the whole household sleepless due to incessant crying.
Despite gripe water and other old-fashioned remedies on the market, we have never had a convincingly effective treatment - until now.
Research has been published which shows that supplementing feeds with a probiotic reduces babies’ crying time by more than 50 percent. The independent study was carried out on breastfed babies with an average age of one month.
Half of the infants were given six drops of a probiotic containing Bifidobacterium lactis once daily, and half received a placebo for comparison.