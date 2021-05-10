Proud mama Gigi Hadid says baby Khai is her ’muse’

Gigi Hadid's daughter is her "muse".

The 26-year-old model enjoyed her first Mother's Day since she and partner Zayn Malik welcomed baby Khai into the world in September and she admitted she feels "so lucky" to be a parent to the little girl.

Marking Mother's Day on Sunday, Gigi shared three new photos of her and her daughter - one out of focus of them in matching beige outfits, a second of the blonde beauty pushing the tot's pram and a third of them cuddling together in bed - on Instagram and wrote: "The rumors are true: my best friend, purpose, muse, greatest pride & joy.

"I feel so lucky and inspired bein your mama, my Khai !! An old soul full of sunshine, you light up everyone's days! Thank you thank you thank you.(sic)"

Gigi's sister, Bella Hadid, commented on the post, writing: "Khai the Goat.(sic)"

And Dua Lipa - who is dating Gigi's brother, Anward Hadid - replied: ""little bunnnyyyyy girl!!!!!(sic)"

Last month, Gigi's mother, Yolanda Hadid, thanked her daughter for giving her the "greatest gift" in Khai in a sweet birthday tribute to the model.

She wrote on Instagram: "Happy birthday to you my sweet Angel..... I have always been so very proud of the young woman you grew up to be every step of your life time but watching you give birth and become a mother yourself has given “Proud” a whole other meaning ... You are extraordinary!!! Thank you for giving me this greatest gift, I wasn’t sure how to get by without my mamma but loving Khai awoke a part in my heart I never knew existed. #HappyBirthday #Gigi (sic)"

Related video: