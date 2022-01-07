LifestyleFamilyBaby
First time dad, Quinton de Kock with his newborn baby, Kiara. Picture: Instagram.
Quinton de Kock becomes a first-time dad

By Alyssia Birjalal

One of South Africa’s favourite cricketing sons, Quinton de Kock may know his way around the field, but does he know his way around a baby?

The excited cricket star and his wife Sasha took to Instagram to announce the birth of their first child whom they named Kiara. And judging from the pictures, a beaming de Kock looks like a natural around her.

Their baby was born on January 6 and weighed 2.9 kgs.

In his photo caption, de Kock wrote: “How’is it, my name is Kiara !!!🤘🤘 @sashadekock”.

While his wife, Sasha, captioned her photos: “Kiara De Kock💖 06/01/2022, 2.9 kgs. Welcome to the world our beautiful daughter💖”.

Congratulatory messages are pouring in from fans and other cricketers from South Africa and around the world.

South African fast bowler, Dale Steyn commented: “Welcome Kiara! Well done mom and dad!”

South African all-rounder, Vernon Philander said: “Congrats on your blessing to you and @sashadekock my brother. All the best. Wishing you guys lots of love😍😍❤️.”

The Indian Premier League (IPL) team, Mumbai Indians, posted on Twitter: “Heartiest congratulations to Quinton and Sasha on the birth of their daughter Kiara. Best wishes from #OneFamily”

South African cricketer, JP Duminy, Springboks rugby player, Bryan Habana and New Zealand cricketer, Mitchell McClenaghan, who also recently became a dad, sent their best wishes to de Kock on his bouncing baby girl.

