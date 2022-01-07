Quinton de Kock becomes a first-time dad

One of South Africa’s favourite cricketing sons, Quinton de Kock may know his way around the field, but does he know his way around a baby? The excited cricket star and his wife Sasha took to Instagram to announce the birth of their first child whom they named Kiara. And judging from the pictures, a beaming de Kock looks like a natural around her.

Their baby was born on January 6 and weighed 2.9 kgs. In his photo caption, de Kock wrote: “How’is it, my name is Kiara !!!🤘🤘 @sashadekock”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quinton De Kock (@qdk_12) While his wife, Sasha, captioned her photos: “Kiara De Kock💖 06/01/2022, 2.9 kgs. Welcome to the world our beautiful daughter💖”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sasha De Kock (@sashadekock) Congratulatory messages are pouring in from fans and other cricketers from South Africa and around the world. South African fast bowler, Dale Steyn commented: “Welcome Kiara! Well done mom and dad!” South African all-rounder, Vernon Philander said: “Congrats on your blessing to you and @sashadekock my brother. All the best. Wishing you guys lots of love😍😍❤️.”