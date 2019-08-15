A rainbow baby is a name coined for a healthy baby born after losing a baby due to miscarriage. Picture: Instagram



Remember back in the 90s and early 2000s when baby photoshoots were a big deal. We'd see adorable pictures of newborns wrapped in fluffy blankets, sporting bunny ears or toddlers dressed as flowers.

It died down for a while, and now thanks to the popularity of photosharing apps, baby photoshoots are taking on a life of their own. But now there's a new trend that has a bittersweet meaning. The term "rainbow baby" refers to the birth of a baby following a miscarriage.





And now some parents are choosing to share their joy of the birth with brightly-coloured photoshoots in remembrance of the loss before.





Take a look at some of the adorable snaps we found online:



