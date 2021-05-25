Relebogile Mabotja reveals birth didn’t go according to plan - but her son ’is a fighter’

Radio and TV presenter Relebogile Mabotja has finally given birth to a son.

In a recent Instagram post, the actress shared the joy of being a mother and also opened up about her son’s birth and almost losing him.

“Nothing in the world could have prepared me for this moment. Not a class, not a book, not advice, not other mothers’ experiences … Nothing.

“Nothing went according to plan. So much went wrong in the build-up. It was an emergency we didn’t anticipate. We could have lost you again.

“Yet the moment was perfect. And I was ready. More importantly, so were you!” the presenter recounts.

Speaking of the life-changing experience of motherhood, the star says, “The day you were born is the day I, as your mother, was born and I will never be the same again.”

She also posted a picture of herself and baby, explaining the first few hours of her birth.

“I was out of bed from my op 15 hours after being cut so I could walk to my baby in NICU and get some much needed skin to skin bonding, feeding and staring and smelling and loving.

“Baby was taken to NICU immediately after being checked and when I was in recovery, and realised my belly was empty and my baby was not with me, I sobbed. I wasn’t prepared for the separation anxiety and the penny dropping that I am no longer pregnant. Even now, I still have moments of holding my belly and missing the feeling of him being there.

“But this right here was by far one of my favourites. He recognised my voice. He was tiny but so strong. I held him for the first time …

“My little champ is a fighter and I have been smothering him in kisses since …” wrote Mabotja.

While the presenter did not give any details on the birth, in an interview she recently did with IOL she disclosed that she had fibroids and spoke about how special she felt about being able to give birth.

“So many women have asked me how I got pregnant with fibroids and tell me that they didn’t know it could happen. It’s almost like I’ve been reintroduced to myself. The whole concept of creating life and bringing life to this Earth is a deeply special experience, and that’s why many women say ‘I have no words.’

“What I do know is that my capacity has been increased for everything. For pain, love, patience, I am surprising myself.”

Mabotja added that the pregnancy had also shifted the relationship she had with her family.

“It’s been such a beautiful journey. I see my mother in a new light now.”