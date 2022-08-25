‘RHOCT’S RushTush is officially a mom of 4: ‘My final child, my last born’

While on “The Real Housewives of Cape Town” Rushda Moosajee, fondly known as RushTush, just broke the news to her cast members that she is expecting her fourth child, but in real time she has already welcomed the bundle of joy. The social media influencer on Wednesday announced to her followers that while viewers saw her break the news of her pregnancy on TV, her baby is already here.

Per her Twitter post on Monday, the fitness enthusiast gave birth five weeks ago. Mom of 4 #5weekspp pic.twitter.com/nU1tXkoJcA — Rushtush.com (@Rushtush) August 24, 2022 "It was a rollercoaster pregnancy of challenges and celebrations, a private journey that is now complete, only enjoyed with those close and dear. A whole TV debut that your life is growing inside of me, one of two, yet you were already here, arriving very early, only to save you," she wrote. In her post, RushTush shed light into her roller-coaster pregnancy which saw her baby arriving earlier than expected. She expressed that her new family's addition was met with challenges but as a family, they "overcame a scary time".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs Rushda Moosajee 🍑 (@rushtush) The video she posted shared her pregnancy journey from doctors visits to welcoming her bouncing baby, their hospital stay and moments that show the tough and good moments of the journey. "But nothing lasts for ever and with hardship comes ease. I’ve never met a feather feather weight fighter like you. I’ve never learnt parenting so new. Thank you for making your way into our lives, showing us all a new meaning of love and for completing us," she wrote. RushTush also shared the name of her final child, her last born was delivered by C-section and their name is Nuh Ebrahim.