As a throng of celebs entered the venue of Meghan Markle's baby shower, all eyes were on the sizeable gift bags they were carrying and what might be inside. With their lavish weddings and designer outfits, it’s no secret that royals have a taste for life’s finer things. But when it comes to throwing baby showers, many consider it inappropriate and even tawdry given that they would be able to afford anything a new baby could possibly need and more. But Markle is known for shaking things up in the realm of royalty as she marches to the beat of her own drum.

Although Meghan and Harry opted for charity donations in place of wedding presents when they got married in May last year, it seems they’re going all out when it comes to celebrating the new addition to the royal family. We saw throngs of celebs in New York City for Meghan Markle’s lavish baby shower which reportedly cost up to $348 000 ( about R4 997 854). Amal Clooney, Serena Williams, Daniel Martin and a couple of others were a few of the A-listers on the star-studded guest list. As they entered The Mark Hotel, they were mobbed by paparazzi who wanted to catch a glimpse of the Duchess and some of her friends.

Unfortunately, what went on behind closed doors, we may never know, but that won’t keep us from wondering. From toys to nappy bags and clothing, here are some of our guesses of what gifts might have featured at Markle’s baby shower:

Oval High Chair

Available at www.poshtots.com for R 20 861.

The Duke and Duchess will be residing in Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, situated within the private Home Park and facing the exquisite grounds of Frogmore House. It’s where the couple had their private evening wedding party and where their stunning engagement pictures were shot. To mimic the cosiness of their new abode (which is by no means quaint) this charming hand-carved high chair adds a touch of elegance to living spaces and seamlessly blends in with the style of the cottage. Constructed from solid kiln dried Mora wood that has been selected for its extreme durability and beautiful finished look.

Crib

Available at www.stokke.com for R10 717.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl revealed in a Tweet that, according to sources who are helping with the renovation of the Duke and Duchess’ new home, their nursery is going to be very modern. And with Markle keeping the baby’s gender a surprise, it’s likely that the theme for their nursery will be gender-neutral - void of baby blue, pastel pink, frilly lace trimmings and vintage cots. The Oval Crib by Stokke is beautifully designed in a classic Scandinavian style and has a unique shape that creates a nest for babies. The crib can be used from birth to age three With the Extension Kit, the frame expands into a full-size crib and toddler bed to be used into childhood (age 10). Made from sustainably grown durable beech wood, the rods and perforated mattress bottom allow for maximum air circulation.

Nappy bag

Available at freshlypicked.com for R 2340.

When you think of the Duchess of Sussex, visuals of her stylish outfits, chic hairdos and gorgeous handbags spring to mind. Every time the royal steps out in public, she is seen with the most on-trend bag of the season slung around her wrist. With sleek lines and contemporary design, The Diaper Bag by Freshly Picked could be mistaken for any other purse the Dutchess has in her wardrobe. Except this bag was designed for moms by moms. After conducting focus groups across the US, Freshly Picked identified what mothers really want in a nappy bag: large capacity, ease of use, durability, and style. Each aspect has been expertly translated to create the perfect nappy bag that is both functional and trendy.

Baby clothes

Newbie long sleeve bodysuit with a blue jungle pattern all over. Made from super soft cotton, available from newbiestore.com for R140.

Known for promoting smaller labels, Markle has used her influence to highlight brands that are environmentally conscience drawing focus on sustainable fashion. Newbie is a children's label that makes ‘going organic’ attainable. All of their designs offer sustainable, timeless and affordable fashion inspired by the Swedish way of living, for children aged 0 – 8 years. Newbie cotton is organic. That means it is more sustainably grown without genetically modified organisms (GMOs), chemical pesticides or artificial fertilisers. Their sustainable foundations ensure that purchases made today, make wonderful preloved Newbie hand-me-downs in the future.

Toys

Plush toys made from organic materials are a better option for the environment. Whether it’s because of the durability or the fact that they don’t shatter like plastic, posing a potential threat to children, parents are looking to replace plastic toys with ones made from sustainably harvested resources. A Good Start based in Warsaw, Poland, is run by a lady who hand sews beautiful plush animals. All plush toys are made from cotton with hand embroidered features and are most suitable for cuddles. Prices depend on the product size and materials used but most plush animals are sold for R 669 and can be purchased at agoodstart.bigcartel.com.



