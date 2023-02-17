Ryan Reynolds remains tight-lipped on birth of 4th child: ‘I ain't telling’

Ryan Reynolds "ain't telling" the sex of his new baby. The 'Deadpool' actor's wife Blake Lively revealed on Sunday that the birth of their fourth child - a sibling for James, eight, Inez, six, and three-year-old Betty - via an Instagram post showing her baby bump gone, but the 46-year-old actor insisted the pair have no plans to make a formal announcement about the tot's birth.

Asked if they had had a boy or a girl, Reynolds told CNBC's 'Power Lunch: "I ain't telling. This ain't a birth announcement. "We didn't make a birth announcement, we just posted a photo and the media sort of did what it does after that." But the 'Free Guy' actor confirmed his family were all "doing fantastic" since the baby was born.

He said: "We're very excited. Look, we wouldn't do this four times if we didn't love it. Everybody's doing great. Everybody's actually doing fantastic. If we hadn't figured it out by now, I think we'd be in deep, deep trouble."

However, Reynolds joked things were also rather chaotic in their home. Speaking via video link, he quipped: "It's a zoo over here. "This is my office here. To be honest, I'll probably spend the rest of my life in here."

Lively revealed over the weekend she had given birth. The former 'Gossip Girl' star simply shared an image on Instagram which showed her without a baby bump and captioned the post: "Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023 been busy.(sic)" Reynolds recently praised his family for giving him "more strength than any man could possibly deserve".