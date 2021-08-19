Scarlett Johansson gives birth to baby boy named Cosmo

Colin Jost has confirmed he and Scarlett Johansson have welcomed a son named Cosmo. The ‘Saturday Night Live’ star and the 36-year-old actress welcomed their first child together, after Scarlett – who is also mother to six-year-old Rose, whom she has with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac – gave birth “recently”.

And while Scarlett’s representative Marcel Pariseau confirmed the news to People magazine with no further details, Colin took to Instagram less than hour later to announce their new arrival is a baby boy called Cosmo. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colin Jost (@colinjost)

He wrote: “Ok ok we had a baby “His name is Cosmo “We love him very much

“Privacy would be greatly appreciated (sic)” The news comes just days after Colin, 39, confirmed the ‘Black Widow’ actress was pregnant during a stand-up performance at a theatre in Connecticut.

He told the audience: “We’re having a baby, it’s exciting.” Scarlett’s pregnancy was first reported last month, when sources said she was due “soon”.

One insider said: “Scarlett is actually due soon, I know she and Colin are thrilled.” Another added: “Scarlett is pregnant but has been keeping it very quiet. She has been keeping a very low profile.”