Sheridan Smith finally reveals her baby’s name

Sheridan Smith has confirmed her son’s name is Billy. The 39-year-old actress welcomed her first child into the world with her fiancé Jamie Horn two months ago, and she has now revealed the adorable moniker the couple have chosen for their tot. Sheridan shared the news on social media when she posted a picture of a cake she’d been given to celebrate the end of filming for her upcoming documentary about her journey into motherhood. The cake features an edible model of a baby sleeping in a cot, and the word “Billy” was written out in fondant letters. View this post on Instagram Beautiful cake yesterday made for the little man by lovely Cat and @britruevis at @truevisiontv headquarters 🥰 we finished our documentary for @itv, can’t wait for you guys to see it! Been an emotional rollercoaster but worth every second! ❤️👶🏻🤱 #becomingmum 🎂 A post shared by Sheridan Smith OBE (@sheridansmithster) on Jul 21, 2020 at 12:05am PDT Alongside the picture, Sheridan wrote: “Beautiful cake yesterday made for the little man by lovely Cat and @britruevis at @truevisiontv headquarters. we finished our documentary for @itv, can’t wait for you guys to see it! Been an emotional rollercoaster but worth every second! #becomingmum (sic)”

The ‘Cilla’ star announced her son’s birth in May, when she posted a picture of the tot holding her finger.

She wrote at the time: "Our little man has arrived! We are both completely overwhelmed with love (sic)”

Meanwhile, Sheridan’s choice of moniker comes after she previously revealed she wanted to give her son a "traditional" name.

Speaking about the options for the tot’s moniker, she said: "We've been discussing names. I think all the names we've got so far have been pretty traditional. We thought about naming him after my dad, but my dad's called Colin, which is a bit ... Well, as much as we miss him and love him, it's like, 'Storm, River ... Colin?!' But you never know."