'She's like a mini sumo wrestler': Mom gives birth to baby weighing more than 5.8kg









Emma and Daniel Millar welcomed Remi Frances Millar to the world last Monday. Picture: YouTube.com London - Their first two babies weighed in above average, so Emma and Daniel Millar knew their third would be on the large side. Emma and Daniel Millar welcomed Remi Frances Millar to the world last Monday. But even they were shocked when Remi arrived at 12lb 9oz (about 5.8kg) – nearly twice the 7lb 4oz average. An average Australian newborn weighs 3.3kg, but Remi was born at 5.88kg. "She’s like a mini sumo wrestler," said Millar, 27, who had an emergency caesarean when her waters broke two weeks early. "I did expect to have a larger baby but not this big." Millar has gestational diabetes and a scan at 35 weeks showed Remi at 8lb 8oz but she was expected to stop growing.

Remi isn't the first large baby born into the Millar family - their two-year-old daughter Willow was born at 5.5kg.

Their four-year-old son, Ace, was also born slightly larger than average at 3.8kg.

"Our other children just adore Remi, who is really healthy and content and just thriving," Millar said.

Staff at Wollongong Hospital admitted Remi was probably the heaviest newborn at the facility, and Mr Millar said his daughter is causing a stir.

"When I've walked around with her there's always a crowd of people - midwives, other new parents and visitors - around her, asking about her size because she's so much bigger than all the other newborns," he said.

It meant when the Millars took her home in Wollongong, Australia, just one of her outfits fitted. "We’ve had to put her in outfits for three to six-month-olds," said Millar.

Daily Mail