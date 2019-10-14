London - Their first two babies weighed in above average, so Emma and Daniel Millar knew their third would be on the large side.
Emma and Daniel Millar welcomed Remi Frances Millar to the world last Monday.
But even they were shocked when Remi arrived at 12lb 9oz (about 5.8kg) – nearly twice the 7lb 4oz average. An average Australian newborn weighs 3.3kg, but Remi was born at 5.88kg.
"She’s like a mini sumo wrestler," said Millar, 27, who had an emergency caesarean when her waters broke two weeks early. "I did expect to have a larger baby but not this big."
Millar has gestational diabetes and a scan at 35 weeks showed Remi at 8lb 8oz but she was expected to stop growing.