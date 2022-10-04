Shocking viral video shows woman ‘force-feeding’ baby shot of vodka

It’s enough to make your blood boil with anger, and yet a video which appears to show a woman force feeding a baby a shot of vodka has gone viral online. The video, which was initially shared on TikTok, showed a little girl clearly in distress while a woman, whose relationship to the child is unknown, pours the clear liquid down into the child’s mouth.

In response, the baby coughed and splattered while the woman laughed. The disturbing footage was filmed in the UK’s North Wales and, after an uproar from online users, was taken down from all social media platforms. Before it was removed from TikTok, British publication The Sun did manage to share some comments.

"People like you don't deserve children, I hope that little girl finds a family who want to look after her properly!,“ commented one user. Another said: "The look on her baby's face is heartbreaking!!! That poor baby deserves so much better". North Wales Live was the first to report on the alleged incident as many concerned folks enquired with the North Wales police, who, in turn, released an official statement via Twitter.

"We are aware of a video circulating on social media that appears to involve a small child being administered alcohol by an adult,“ wrote Wrexham Town’s police force. "Please be assured that we are currently working alongside Social Services and have safeguarded the child. We continue to investigate the matter and have no further concerns for the child. "We would like to thank members of the public for reporting their concerns to us and for your support in this investigation."

This isn’t the first such case of a small child being administered alcohol in the UK. In August this year, a couple was arrested for child abuse after a video surfaced that appeared to show them giving vodka to a baby.