Stacey Solomon felt “so guilty” after struggling to breastfeed her son.
The 'Loose Women' panellist stopped breastfeeding her six-month-old son Rex - whom she has with Joe Swash - after struggling to get him to drink from her breast, and has now admitted she got the process “so wrong”, and still feels “emotional” about her decision to stop.
She said: “I just got it so wrong. I was really sad it give up actually. Really, really sad. Even now I feel a bit emotional about it, because I would love to still be breastfeeding. It was gutting to give up. I do feel guilty about going home so early.”
Stacey - who also has 11-year-old Zachary and seven-year-old Leighton from previous relationships - regrets not going to see a breastfeeding specialist whilst she was still in hospital after giving birth to Rex.
She added: “In hind-sight I probably should have seen a breastfeeding specialist because they do offer that service if you do stay overnight in hospital at Queens. They have breastfeeding specialists come round to make sure you’re doing okay, but because I thought he was doing it right I felt and went home.