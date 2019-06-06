Baby Shark has over 2 billion views on YouTube.com.

Be afraid, be very afraid. Just when you thought it was safe to assume that Baby Shark is no more, some clever clogs went and thought it a good idea to adapt the YouTube sensation into an animated series. A rep for Nickelodeon has now confirmed this to CNN as desperate parents around the world are scrabbling to find a replacement song for their addicted toddlers.

It has been confirmed that Nickelodeon will partner up with SmartStudy, the people behind Pinkfong, to develop an original series for younger children.

"Baby Shark is a multiplatform phenomenon, and appetite for more content and products is strong around the world," said Pam Kaufman, president of Viacom Nickelodeon Consumer Products.

"Our outstanding creative teams are moving fast to get more Baby Shark product across multiple categories to retailers, and our content team is excited to develop a terrific original animated series that will bring this property to new heights and even more fans," she told CNN.

Good news - a release date has still not been announced. But once the series makes it on to the small screen, parents will have another headache to contend with.

In the meantime, to cushion the blow, here's a cute video of two-year-old toddler Zoe Turner trying to get Alexa to play Baby Shark.



