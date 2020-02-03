Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott hosted the second 'Stormi World' celebration to mark their daughter's birthday on Saturday.
The former couple - who split in September 2019 - were in good spirits as they joined forces to put on the extravagant bash for Stormi's second birthday.
The pair put on 'Stormi World: 2 is Better Than 1' after last year's inaugural party themed around the tot's rapper father's 'Astroworld' LP.
The entrance to the amusement park, which sees guests enter via the mouth of a giant inflatable Stormi, was erected once again.