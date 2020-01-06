Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's daughter was born "right before New Year's".
The couple welcomed Raddix's arrival on Instagram on Friday and it has now been revealed the little tot was born just before the New Year.
A source told People magazine: "She was born right before New Year's in Los Angeles. You can tell they are just the happiest. It’s very emotional for them."
The happy couple were hoping they would be "blessed" with a baby of their own.
The insider added: "Cameron really wanted to be a mom. Cameron and Benji were hoping they would be blessed with a baby."