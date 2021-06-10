Tembisa 10: Local brands donate towards National Baby Shower for Gauteng decuplets

South Africans are coming together to do a #NationalBabyShower for the couple who has just given birth to 10 babies. Gosiame Thamara Sithole, 37, gave birth to her decuplets at a hospital in Pretoria on Monday night, breaking a record held by Malian Halima Cissé, who gave birth to nine children (nonuplets) in Morocco last month.

Sithole, who already has twins, told the Pretoria News that she had exhausted her savings after taking unpaid leave two months into her pregnancy earlier this year. Tebogo Tsotetsi, the babies’ father is also still filled with emotion. “I cried. I cried and walked around my house alone – up and down,” Tebogo said, remembering how he felt when he heard the news.

Tsotetsi was in Cape Town as a guest of Survé Philanthropies on Wednesday and spoke about the overwhelming support they had received since the news broke of the Guinness World Record birth. Consequently, Survé Philanthropies will provide support and assistance to the happy family. In addition, Survé Philanthropies has committed an amount of R1m, to be paid over four years, in tranches of R250 000 per year.

“Our support is unconditional, and we hope that in doing so we will encourage other South Africans, who are warm hearted and generous, to also contribute towards this wonderful gift to our nation that mother Sithole has provided,” added Dr Iqbal Survé, who heads up Survé Philanthropies. In the meantime, social media users took it upon themselves to tag brands that they think the couple will need for the additional members. One social media user tweeted: “They say it takes a village to raise a child. So, here it will take the nation of Mzansi to raise this 10. Let's make this happen.”

Lucky Star SA is also giving the family a year’s supply of Lucky Star. “A whole school of nunu’s! Congratulations x10 ausi Gosiame & bhut Tebogo! We’ll make sure all of your bundles of joy are well nourished by #ThetasteOfHome. Here’s a year's supply of Lucky Star SA. Pilchards to help bring some omega power into your growing family. Enjoy.” A whole school of nunu’s!☺️

Here’s a years supply of @LuckyStarSA Pilchards to help bring some omega power into your growing family. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/r06wtWdiS6 — Lucky Star (@LuckyStarSA) June 8, 2021 Politicians and local brands have come on board to give generously to the couple.