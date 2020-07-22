UK couple win right to call their baby Lucifer

In some religions and cultures a lot of emphasis is placed on a name. In Islam for example, many Muslims believe a strong name sets a child on the right path when he or she is born. So when one UK couple decided to call their new baby boy Lucifer, it caused much debate and backlash. When they had attempted to register their four-month-old baby’s name in Chesterfield, Derbyshire, the registrar questioned their decision and turned down their request. Now the couple have won their battle against the registrar. Speaking to The Sun, Dan and Mandy Sheldon said they were surprised that there was backlash against the name, and explained that it has a different meaning for them.

“[The registrar] told us he would never be able to get a job and that teachers wouldn’t want to teach him," said Dan Sheldon.

“I tried to explain that we are not religious people, and Lucifer in Greek means ‘light-bringer’ and ‘morning’ but she wouldn’t listen.

“Honestly, we just thought it was a nice name - a unique one. We didn’t expect to get so much grief about it," said the confused father.

In the aftermath of the baby naming debacle, Derbyshire County Council apologised to baby Lucifer and his parents, Extra.ie reported.

“We apologise if they were offended but it is the job of our registrars to advise in these matters,” said a spokesperson.

“Sometimes people are not aware of certain meanings or associations around certain names."