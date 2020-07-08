Usain Bolt fans can't get enough of Olympia Lightning Bolt

Jamaican Olympic athlete Usain Bolt has introduced his daughter to the world.

The world-record-breaking sprinter took to social media to share pictures of his beautiful baby girl, Olympia Lightning Bolt. The Instagram post was about wishing his girlfriend who is the mother of his child,Kasi J. Bennett a happy birthday.

He wrote: "I want to wish my gf @kasi.b a happy birthday and To let u know I am happy I get to spend ur special day with u. I want nothing but happiness for u and will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face. Now we have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt I look forward to what the future will bring for us but be reassured that I will be the ROCK for this family. I Love you and happy 21th birthday."