WATCH: A first for India as transgender couple give birth to baby

Thiruvananthapuram - A transgender couple in Kerala's Kozikhode was blessed with a baby at the state-run Medical College Hospital, reportedly the first such case in the country. The good news was shared by the close friends of the couple on social media on Wednesday. However the new 'parents' wished not to divulge the sex of the newborn.

The couple is in an elated mood and thanked all who stood with them during the testing times. For several months, Sahad and 21-year-old Ziya Paval were gearing up to embrace parenthood after Sahad, a transgender man, halted his transitioning process to get pregnant.

After long discussions and deliberations, the couple decided to opt for this. The young couple have been together for the past three years.

Sahad is an accountant by profession, while Ziya is a dance teacher. Both of them have undergone hormone therapy as part of their transitioning process. "When we started to live together three years ago, we thought our life should be different from other transgenders. “Most transgender couples are boycotted by the society as well as their respective families. We wanted a baby so that there is a person even after our days in this world are over," said Ziya.

Meanwhile, Sahad has decided to become a man after the baby is delivered and that process began when ‘her' breasts were removed some time back. "Our journey to become trans man and trans woman will continue. I am continuing my hormone treatment. Six months or a year after the delivery, Sahad will also resume treatment to become a trans man," said Ziya. The delivery took place at the state-run Medical College and Hospital in Kozhikode.