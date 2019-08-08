The actor jumped into action after witnessing two vehicles crash. Picture: YouTube.com

To most, he plays the Hollywood villain, but US actor Danny Trejo can add another accolade to his list of accomplishments after rescuing a baby that was trapped in an overturned vehicle in Los Angeles. The actor jumped into action after witnessing two vehicles crash - causing one to rollover, CNN reported. The overturned SUV that was sitting on its roof still had a baby strapped into a car seat inside.

The From Dusk Till Dawn star tried crawling through a broken glass window, but couldn't get the seat belt unhooked. With the help of another onlooker, they were able to free the baby.

"The only thing that saved the little kid was his car seat," Trejo was overheard telling a photographer on the scene.

The Los Angeles Fire Department told CNN affiliate KABC that three people were taken to a hospital.

"Everything good that has happened to me has happened as a direct result of helping someone else," Trejo told the radio station. "Everything."