WATCH: After giving birth to 21 children, mom describes strangest delivery yet

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

London - After giving birth to 21 children, Sue Radford would have been forgiven for thinking she had seen it all before she became pregnant with baby number 22. But the 45-year-old has described the delivery of her latest child as the "strangest one yet" thanks to the coronavirus. Fortunately, the newest addition to Britain’s biggest family arrived safely and, despite fears over isolation rules, husband Noel, 49, was able to be at her side. The couple support their enormous brood through their bakery business and live in a ten-bedroom former care home in Morecambe, Lancashire. They are yet to pick a name for their new daughter – although, with register offices closed to minimise the spread of infection, they are not in a rush.

Radford said: "I was more scared than I had ever been going into hospital with everything going on with the virus.

"It was the strangest birth yet but, by the end of it, I would say it was actually one of the best experiences I have had," she told The Sun. The baby was born on Friday at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary weighing 7lb (about 3kg) after a ten-hour labour.

Radford has now spent more than 800 weeks of her life pregnant after having her first child at the age of 14. The family spends £300 (about R6 700) a week on food and uses up one bottle of washing up liquid, four toilet rolls, 18 pints of milk and three boxes of cereal a day.

Daily Mail