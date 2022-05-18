Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

WATCH: Andile and Tamia Mpisane’s newborn gets a lavish welcome home party at 2 days old

Tamia Mpisane at her baby shower. Picture: Philly Mohlala.

Tamia Mpisane at her baby shower. Picture: Philly Mohlala.

Published 1h ago

Share

At just a few days old, baby Miaandy already has style, wrapped in a Fendi blanket.

After giving birth, Mpisane and her little one were fetched from the hospital by a luxurious Royce Rolls, where she safely tucked her baby in a Cybex car seat, which costs no less than R5K.

Story continues below Advertisement

When they got home to MaMkhize’s mansion, their family had prepared a pink-themed surprise welcome party for baby Miaandy. The house was decorated with balloons and baby stuff. Inside the baby’s room, there were already Gucci clothes and shoes for Miaandy.

Mpisane took to Instagram to share how grateful she is for the safe arrival of their baby and the support she received from her loved ones.

“Today has been so special and one of the most memorable days of my life. We finally got to take our beautiful baby girl home. She’s only 2 days old, and I’m madly in love with her, I can’t believe she’s mine, and I thank God for trusting me with her,” expressed the new mom.

More on this

She continued: “@andilempisane10 22 hours of labour, and you never left my side. I’m so grateful for your love and support. We did it, babe! Lastly, I would just like to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for all the support and well wishes, most of all, thank you so so much to my family for such an amazing homecoming. Baby Miaandy is so blessed.”

Miaandy is Andile Mpisane’s third child. He has two children with musician Sithelo Shozi.

Related Topics:

InstagramCelebrity GossipLuxury fashion

Share

Recent stories by:

Thobile Mazibuko