WATCH: Andile and Tamia Mpisane’s newborn gets a lavish welcome home party at 2 days old

At just a few days old, baby Miaandy already has style, wrapped in a Fendi blanket. After giving birth, Mpisane and her little one were fetched from the hospital by a luxurious Royce Rolls, where she safely tucked her baby in a Cybex car seat, which costs no less than R5K.

Story continues below Advertisement

When they got home to MaMkhize’s mansion, their family had prepared a pink-themed surprise welcome party for baby Miaandy. The house was decorated with balloons and baby stuff. Inside the baby’s room, there were already Gucci clothes and shoes for Miaandy. Mpisane took to Instagram to share how grateful she is for the safe arrival of their baby and the support she received from her loved ones. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamia Mpisane (@tamia_mpisane) “Today has been so special and one of the most memorable days of my life. We finally got to take our beautiful baby girl home. She’s only 2 days old, and I’m madly in love with her, I can’t believe she’s mine, and I thank God for trusting me with her,” expressed the new mom.

More on this Mam’Mkhize excited to be a grandma again as Tamia and Andile welcome daughter