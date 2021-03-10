WATCH: Archie makes rare appearance with Prince Harry at the beach

Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has left many people shocked about life at the Palace. During their tell all interview, the couple confessed they had wanted to move away from the pressures of royal life and “take a breath” in a Commonwealth country. While there are many jaw dropping moments in the interview, we can’t help but love the intimate moments they shared about their son, Archie, and life away from the royal monarchy. The Duchess of Sussex spoke about the boy’s latest favourite word. “He's on a roll. In the past few weeks it’s been 'hydrate'.” “Whenever anyone leaves the house, he's like, 'Drive safe!',” Harry shared as Meghan said: “He's not even 2 yet!”

The couple initially moved to Canada for a few weeks before jetting into Los Angeles to be near Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, when the global pandemic escalated in March 2020, setting up home with Archie in the Santa Barbara neighbourhood of Montecito.

A source close to the couple previously told PEOPLE: “Archie is really happy and he has space to run free. The house came with a play structure that he’ll be climbing in no time. They’re excited to be there and to become part of the community. It’s a really happy time for them as a family.”

Speaking to Oprah, Harry also confirmed just how much his family was enjoying the move. “To have outdoor space where I can go for walks with Archie and we go for walks as a family and with the dogs. You know, we go on hikes or go down to the beach, which is so close.

“The highlight for me is sticking him on the back of the bicycle in his little baby seat and taking him on bike rides is something which I never was able to do when I was young. I can see him on the back, and he's got his arms out, chatting: 'Palm tree?' House?',” he added.

