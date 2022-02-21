WATCH: Baby Asante is having none of it as Murdah Bongz tries to make her laugh

No matter how far you’ve come in life, kids will make you humble. Local muso Murdah Bongz, real name Bongani Mohosana, got a reminder of that last week. The Black Motion star posted a video on Instagram showing off Baby Asante’s adorable smile, but things didn’t go as planned.

Asante, whom he shares with fellow music artist DJ Zinhle, has been entertaining the loved up family with her quirky mannerisms. In the video, Zinhle asks daughter Kairo, “What do you have?” and she responds with: “I have a magic trick to make her smile.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BONGANI MOHOSANA (@murdahbongz) With Baby Asante on her mom’s arm, it doesn’t take her long to break out a gorgeous smile. When Zinhle says, “Okay, let’s give Daddy a chance,” Bongz’s attempt isn’t that well received. The sound that comes out of his mouth is something like a pig snorting. Suffice to say, Asante is not impressed, and her face says it all.

Captioning the post, “Ayi uDad”, loosely translated to “no, Dad,” the star appears to have already admitted defeat. But no need to worry, he’ll just have to refine his comedy timing. In the meantime, his IG followers were having a field day with his failed attempt.