Footage has emerged of a baby being born via C-section with its amniotic sac still intact. Doctors at Fujian Maternity and Child Health Care Hospital in East China said they decided to deliver the baby en caul because it was 36 weeks premature, Fox News reported.
The video shows the moment the baby boy was pulled from his mother's womb while still inside the amniotic sac. Because of his breach position, and with an umbilical cord complication, doctors were forced to perform the emergency C-section.
“We opted for this procedure because preterm babies are weaker than full-term babies,” Dr Pan Mian told Asia Wire.
“As premature births are among the main reasons for infant mortality, an en caul birth allows the newborn to be delivered inside the same protective membrane. This reduces moisture loss on the skin, avoids rapid temperature loss after a preterm birth, and decreases the risk of the infant being harmed during a C-section.”