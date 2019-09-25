Doctors in India have been left baffled after a 24-year-old woman gave birth to a baby girl with four legs and three hands.
According to a report by The Mirror, doctors believe the baby was originally part of a set of triplets, two of whom became conjoined. She was delivered alongside a healthy baby brother.
The baby was born with an extra set of legs and hands covering her entire chest and abdomen. But experts are positive that with the help of surgery, they can remove her extra limbs.
"Raju gave birth naturally to the twins at around 2.46am," Dr Rohitesh Meena, the surgeon who delivered the babies, told The Mirror.
WATCH: Baby born with four legs: [WARNING: SENSITIVE VIDEO CONTENT]