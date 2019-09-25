WATCH: Baby born with with four legs, three hands in India







A baby has been born with an extra set of legs and hands covering her entire chest and abdomen. Picture: YouTube.com Doctors in India have been left baffled after a 24-year-old woman gave birth to a baby girl with four legs and three hands. According to a report by The Mirror, doctors believe the baby was originally part of a set of triplets, two of whom became conjoined. She was delivered alongside a healthy baby brother. The baby was born with an extra set of legs and hands covering her entire chest and abdomen. But experts are positive that with the help of surgery, they can remove her extra limbs. "Raju gave birth naturally to the twins at around 2.46am," Dr Rohitesh Meena, the surgeon who delivered the babies, told The Mirror. WATCH: Baby born with four legs: [WARNING: SENSITIVE VIDEO CONTENT]

"The male child is normal but the female is a case of conjoined twins.

"She had minor breathing issues. We put her on oxygen support and her vitals are stable now.

"We will refer her to an advanced hospital in Jaipur for further treatment and paediatric surgery," he concluded.

The couple, who live on a daily labour wage, were expecting their first child together. According to Dr Meena, they had not gone for ultrasounds and were unaware she was carrying twins.