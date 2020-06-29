WATCH: Baby spotted with full head of hair in 34 week scan

Weighing 3.8kg at birth, baby Maya was born in June 2019 with a full head of hair. The glossy locks were expected after mother Alexandra Jechorek's 34-week scan showed some remarkable tell-tale signs.

"There was this tiny little baby on the scan with a full head of hair. I just thought, 'No way, this cannot be possible'", said the 21-year-old stay at home mother.

Six weeks later Jechorek welcomed little Maya into the world, but nothing prepared her for the black mop of hair that greeted her. "It had already grown so long, it was down past her ears!" added Jechorek.

Maya's hair is the talk of the town whenever her mother takes her out. And as for Jechorek, she's still in shock. "To be completely honest, I thought all babies were born bald. My oldest Kadin came out bald, so I just thought that was how babies were when they were born," she mused.