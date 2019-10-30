"It's a moment I will cherish with every inch of my heart," a beaming Emma Labuschagne told CNN after her 14-week-old son Micheal woke up from a five-day coma and smiled at his father.
As soon as the little boy woke up, he recognised his father, Stuart Labuschagne, and gave him the sweetest smile. "To be really honest, it's got to be the happiest moment of my life. He is a living miracle, and we have never felt prouder of him," continued Emma.
For both Emma and Stuart, it's been a tough journey which started in March this year. They were at their wits end when little Micheal stopped breathing in the early hours.
Doctors said he had suffered a cardiac arrest at their home. Paramedics shocked him with a defibrillator and injected him with adrenaline to stabilize his heartbeat, CNN reported.