WATCH: Baby wipes spaghetti all over his belly and it's the cutest thing ever









There's a moment when their little boy bursts into a smile when he discovers what he's done. Picture: Positive About Down Sydrome/Facebook Babies are messy. It's a given. And when it comes to supper time, even more so. So when Facebook group Positive About Down Sydrome shared an adorable video of a baby messing spaghetti all over his belly while his parents laugh in the background, it was bound to go viral. UK parents Adam Dunville and Emma Ayers decided to post a video of little Albie, and there's a moment when their little boy bursts into a smile when he discovers what he's done. Born just over a year ago, Dunville and Ayers only found out after Albie's birth that he had Down syndrome. “It was a dark and scary time in those early hours, and our fear of the unknown was intense,” Ayers told TODAY Parents.

But both parents realised that their little Albie is as normal as any other baby. “Albie was a baby like any other and needed the same things from us that any baby would need," added Ayers.

And like other babies at that age, Albie is as funny, cheeky and stubborn as the next one. The couple wanted to show the world their little boy's personality, and so decided to post the video.

Facebook users were of the same opinion, and shared their thoughts. "Yip they absolutely love that sensory feeling. He is just cutest little face," shared one user.

"What a wee cutie Albie is, and a lovely smile, too. There's a certain logic to him - the food ends up in the tummy so let's bypass the eating bit," commented another.

"Absolutely adorable!! Certainly made me smile just because you can see the joy in his cute little face," wrote Gabriella 'Gabs' Iandico.