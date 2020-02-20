Babies are messy. It's a given. And when it comes to supper time, even more so.
So when Facebook group Positive About Down Sydrome shared an adorable video of a baby messing spaghetti all over his belly while his parents laugh in the background, it was bound to go viral.
UK parents Adam Dunville and Emma Ayers decided to post a video of little Albie, and there's a moment when their little boy bursts into a smile when he discovers what he's done.
Born just over a year ago, Dunville and Ayers only found out after Albie's birth that he had Down syndrome.
“It was a dark and scary time in those early hours, and our fear of the unknown was intense,” Ayers told TODAY Parents.