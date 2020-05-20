WATCH: Beautiful and evocative, transgender man documents birth of baby

Yuval and Matan Topper-Erez's story received wide media attention when Yuval became the first Israeli transgender man to get pregnant and give birth in December 2011.

But their story was far from happy. Only three years after becoming parents, the couple were recognised as two biological fathers of child for the first time by Israel's Interior Ministry.

Now seven years later, Yuval and Matan have another reason to celebrate. Taking to Facebook, Yuval documented the birth of their third child, Tig.

"It was my fourth pregnancy, and I was awaiting my third child. It was a tough pregnancy, physically and emotionally. I’ve always loved birth photography, and about half way through I decided to treat myself to a birth photographer," wrote Yuval.

And that's exactly what they did. Photographer Tara Leach was on hand to capture the magical moment little Tig was born.