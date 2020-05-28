WATCH: Cardi B's little girl Kulture is a whole mood

Cardi B and offset's little girl Kulture has been entertaining her mother's millions of social media fans with her feisty behaviour. Just 22 months old, little Kulture seems to be the one in charge and has no qualms about having her way.

This week, the Bronx-born rapper posted a series of videos to her Twitter account, showing her followers how she's been dealing with lockdown and keeping Kulture entertained.

In one video shared by Offset, she walks over to Kulture while shouting her name, but the toddler completely ignores her and goes on looking at her tablet with a dummy in her mouth. Cardi laughs and says "It's nothing but she just don't listen." Even then, Kulture is unfazed by the interchange and gives her mother the side eye when she takes her dummy out.