WATCH: Cassper Nyovest shares an intimate moment with baby Khotso and ’calls it love’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Fans have been dying to see rapper Cassper Nyovest’s baby but the muso is enjoying his privacy when it comes to his boy. The star announced in June last year that he was expecting his first child with Thobeka Majozi, posting a picture of an ultrasound on an album cover. Since then, fans having been asking Cassper to post more content of his boy. In the latest video, Cassper posted an intimate moment with baby Khotso. The video showed him pulling on his father’s beard. His caption: “If he's not pulling my beard, he's scratching my face and we call this love. Khotso o (is) dangerous!!!’’

From Cassper’s first post about his boy, he is still enjoying fatherhood and the joy that comes with it: “I'm going to be a father any minute now so I decided to name my album AMN (Any Minute Now). The album cover is an actual scan of my son in his beautiful mother's womb.

“I am excited about this album, but I'm more excited about being a dad to a beautiful baby boy,” he wrote.

It seems like the rapper has joined some of the most well-known actors, artists, and entertainers that have decided against sharing photos of their children on social media to maintain their privacy.

Even though his child’s face is hidden, Cassper still shares precious moments with his son now and again.

Hip Hop star Proverb, Idol’s Unathi Msengana and new mom Pearl Modiadie keep their children off social media streets, unless they are covering their faces.

Watch the video below: