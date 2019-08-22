Kim Kardashian West shared a video of Chicago West handling a snake and captioned it: "My brave girl". Picture: Instagram

Little Chicago West (12 months) is at that age where absolutely nothing scares her. So when her mother Kim Kardashian West posted a video of the little tot playing with an albino corn snake to her social media accounts, it sent little shivers down our spines. Sharing the video to Instagram, Kardashian West captioned it: "My brave girl."

Little Chicago had the snake around her neck and seemed to be quite comfortable handling the wriggling serpent.

Corn snakes are a North American species of rat snake that subdues its small prey by constriction, according to Wikipedia. But before you go running off screaming, they are known to be harmless because they don't produce venom. However, if they do happen to bite you, the wound could get infected and false treatment could lead to tetanus.

Obviously, social media users had something to say. And one expert has even come forward, saying that it wasn't a “wise” decision to let Chicago handle the snake.

i can tell none of y’all have ever owned or know anything about snakes bc she’s handling that baby roughly and i can’t be the only one who sees it??? you don’t hold a snake by it’s neck and move it around like a toy. — lady luck Ⓥ (@gorestruly666) August 21, 2019

She’s looking at that snake like pic.twitter.com/h8mJIcAxbm — Mo (@MOH4MEDH) August 21, 2019

Grant Kemmerer of Wild World of Animals told Page Six: “A child at this age doesn’t necessarily understand the fine dexterity needed to handle a delicate animal, and you can see the child is grasping the snake’s neck/body which can make the snake uncomfortable and there’s a chance the snake could be defensive.”

Kemmerer said he also felt uncomfortable about how close the snake's face was to Chicago.