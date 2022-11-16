WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo talks to his late son’s ashes ‘all the time’

Cristiano Ronaldo talks to his late son’s ashes “all the time”. The Manchester United footballer has opened up about his heartbreak after he and his model partner Georgina Rodriguez lost their son Angel in childbirth on April 18 – the same day they welcomed his twin sister Bella Esmeralda into the world – and he described their loss as his “worst moment” since his father died in 2005.

In a preview for his interview on TalkTV’s “Piers Morgan Uncensored” – which will air on November 16 and 17 – he said: “His ashes are with me, like my daddy, they are here in the house.

“It is something that I want to hold for the rest of my life and not throw to the ocean or to the sea. I keep with me. They are next to my dad. I have a small church downstairs, a chapel, and I keep my daddy and my son there.” He explained how talking to his late son and dad helps him “to be a better man”. He added: “Yes I do (talk to them) … all the time and they are on my side. You know they help me to be a better man, to be a better person, to be a better father.

“And it’s something that I am really proud of… the message that they send me, especially my son.” Ronaldo – who also has children Alana Martina, 4, Cristiano jr, 12, and 5-year-old twins Eva and Mateo with Georgina – revealed that he cried with his eldest son as he broke the news in his bedroom, but the younger children took a bit longer to process the devastating news. He explained: “The other ones in the beginning, around the table, the kids start to say, ‘Mom where is the other baby….’ …and after one week I say let’s be up front and let’s be honest with the kids, let’s say that, Angel, which is his name, he go to the Heaven.”

