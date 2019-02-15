Britain's Prince William speaks to charity founder Tom Chapman during a visit to Pall Mall Barbers in London. Picture: Reuters

London - He has proved himself a dexterous pilot – but manoeuvring a dirty nappy once seemed like an impossible task, Prince William revealed this week. The royal told a group of expectant fathers nappy changing "wasn’t straightforward" – and said the buttons on babygrows were the "hardest bit".

The father-of-three opened up about the "daunting" prospect of becoming a parent at a Future Dads session in London, where he confessed: "You do feel like if you move them around too much they are going to break."

William told the parent skills session for young men of his "fear of having a vulnerable newborn", but offered a pearl of wisdom: "Wait till they’re nine months, then they’re off!"

The Duke of Cambridge met with Rick Karadia-Hudson, who was attending the sessions ahead of the arrival of his first child in May, and Prince William drew on his own experience and quipped that it only got more hectic the older the child got.



Meanwhile, Duchess Catherine had previously admitted her husband had struggled with fatherhood as she spoke to single father Billy during a visit to Hornsey Road Children's Centre in north London.

Speaking about their meeting, Billy said: "She said he did not know exactly what to do ... She was saying William was sort of similar and I just wanted to let her know how Family Action have been there for me and I think they need more support."

Daily Mail and Bang Showbiz