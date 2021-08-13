WATCH: Donovan Goliath and wife Davina welcome baby girl

Comedian Donovan Goliath his musician wife Davina Gordon Goliath, have this week welcomed their first child. Sharing the adorable first pictures of their daughter, the new mom announced on her Instagram that their daughter Sophia Mae Goliath has finally arrived.

“Someone decided to join us a little earlier 💞 Welcome to the world Sophia Mae Goliath. We are so in love with you. 🥰❤️😍,” said Davina. This was followed by a video that summed up the beautiful journey to parenthood for both Donovan and Davina. She shared: “0/08/21.. the day our lives changed forever ❤️✨”

The doting dad also shared the same video clip and penned a sweet tribute to their newborn daughter. He wrote: “9 months I was kept in suspense wondering what you’d look like, smell like and sound like. I thought I had prepared myself for your arrival but watching you appear and hearing your voice put me in a state I could never describe.” The funnyman went on to describe the tsumani of emotions that flooded him when he first laid his eyes on his princess.

“Oh, how I wept when I saw you. It was like a dam wall of emotions that broke and completely flooded me. I just stared and stared and probably didn’t breathe as I watched them pull you out,” expressed the star. He also took the opportunity to thank his wife for giving him the perfect gift. “I thought I knew love but this, this is something else. I can’t wait to make magic with you my baby girl. Welcome, Sophia Mae Goliath. ❤️ #girldad”

“Congratulations my brother 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾” commented comedian and actor Mpho Popps. “Welcome Sophia!!!! Wishing you sunny beautiful days all your life ❤️.... congrats parents 🙏🏾,” said TV host Ayanda Thabethe. “I’m so happy for you guys 🖤🖤🖤🖤” wrote TV presenter Dr Musa Mthombeni.

“...Congrats to you and @davinagordongoliath on the safe arrival of sweet Sophia!! 🎊🎀💗” added radio and TV host Mel Bala. “O my lawwwwwwwwwwwwdddd!!!!!! SLAMAT!!!!!Welcome Sophia Mae❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰,” said comedian Marc Lottering. The couple shared the news of their pregnancy on social media in March.