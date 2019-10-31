WATCH: Father tries to save baby from sinking car









CCTV footage shows a white car driving across a narrow bridge in Madhya Pradesh, central India, before it collides with a red truck. Picture: YouTube.com This is the shocking moment a father tries to save his child by throwing him at a bridge after his car was knocked off the road and into water. CCTV footage shows a white car driving across a narrow bridge in Madhya Pradesh, central India, before it collides with a red truck, the Daily Mail reported. According to various reports, the two vehicles smashed into each other and the car veers off course before ramming into a bollard - a short, vertical post. Footage shows the bollard crumbling from the force of the car - and the vehicle was then sent over the edge of the narrow bridge. It then turns in the air and lands in the water with a splash.

The driver's head pokes out the window as he struggles to get one child out. He then stands on the bonnet as he throws his child towards the bridge.

Locals who'd gathered to help, attempted to catch his child, but missed by inches as the child bounced off the side of the bridge and fell back into the water.

Luckily one bystander jumped in and got hold of the baby.

One person jumps in and helps rescue the other trapped family members, as a second throws a long red cloth into the water to pull them out.

The family was rescued and sent to hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

Amid the chaos caused by the accident, the red truck drove away. No word yet if the driver has been caught and apprehended.