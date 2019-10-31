This is the shocking moment a father tries to save his child by throwing him at a bridge after his car was knocked off the road and into water.
CCTV footage shows a white car driving across a narrow bridge in Madhya Pradesh, central India, before it collides with a red truck, the Daily Mail reported.
According to various reports, the two vehicles smashed into each other and the car veers off course before ramming into a bollard - a short, vertical post.
Footage shows the bollard crumbling from the force of the car - and the vehicle was then sent over the edge of the narrow bridge.
It then turns in the air and lands in the water with a splash.