WATCH: Hilaria and Alec Baldwin welcome birth of sixth child

Hilaria Baldwin has welcomed her sixth child. The author took to Instagram to share a family photo, taken by her husband Alec Baldwin, and revealed the new addition to their brood - a sibling for their children Carmen, seven, Rafael, five, Leonardo, four, Romeo, two and Eduardo, six months. Sharing the photograph, she simply captioned it with the number seven and a heart emoji. The news will come as a shock to fans, after Hilaria previously confessed that she "very much feels like she’s done" having children as she believes her family is finally complete. She said at the time: "Everybody's asking me this question. I don't know. I've said in the past that I was done when I wasn't done. I think, right now, I'm so tired. And I feel, just with COVID, it's just insanity. Right now, during times of COVID, it very much feels like we're done."

Hilaria has been homeschooling all of her children amid the coronavirus pandemic, and said she didn’t realise how much of a handful five kids can be until they were all at home at once.

She added: "It really didn't [feel like I had a lot of kids] ... some of them would be at school, and then some would be in their Gymboree class. And then, on the weekends, we had so much fun. We would go to museums and concerts and everything.

"Now, we're in the same house for eight months, not doing a lot, and all of a sudden it does feel like you have a lot of kids. It’s wonderful, but it does feel like there's a lot of them."

However, Hilaria and Alec admitted they could be swayed into having another child by their brood, who all want to know when the next sibling is arriving.

She said: "My kids are used to new siblings coming in, so they're already like, 'When is the next one going to come?' And I'm like, 'Guys, you and the entire world need to stop asking me that!' They've been really great, though. They love [Edu]. They love babies. It’s actually really amazing to watch them because I know that they're going to be the kind of adults who are really good with kids because they just know so much."